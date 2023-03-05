Polymath 1-Day Volume Hits $673,613.77 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $172.42 million and $673,613.77 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00403182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009754 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

