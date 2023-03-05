Polkadot Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and approximately $5.52 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00026924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00422707 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.28 or 0.28572181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,289,292,137 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.