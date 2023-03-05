Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Playtika by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

