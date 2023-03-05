Piper Sandler Trims Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price to $150.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Heska from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. Heska has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $154.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
