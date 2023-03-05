Piper Sandler Trims Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price to $150.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Heska from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.75.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. Heska has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $154.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.