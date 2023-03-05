Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.55.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.