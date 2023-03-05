Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOND opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.