PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

