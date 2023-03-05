PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
