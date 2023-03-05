PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.8 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 78,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

