PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,803. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

