PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,803. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.
