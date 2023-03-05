Pi Financial Lowers Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$52.50

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$41.45 on Wednesday. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$37.86 and a twelve month high of C$48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

