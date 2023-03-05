Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Position Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HYLD stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

