Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Short Interest Update

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

PCCT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

