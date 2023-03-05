PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 264,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PEPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. PepGen has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

In other PepGen news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepGen by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepGen by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PepGen by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

