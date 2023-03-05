PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.13.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22.
Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
