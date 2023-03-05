Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 2.6% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,022 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 425,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.