PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.
About PDD
PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
