PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

About PDD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

