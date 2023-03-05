PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,146 shares during the period. PDD comprises 16.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of PDD worth $317,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $95.69 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. HSBC increased their target price on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

