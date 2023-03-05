Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.