Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

