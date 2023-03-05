Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $361.96

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.96 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.44). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.44), with a volume of 448,651 shares traded.

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,628.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider Sian Hansen acquired 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,944.96 ($8,380.55). 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

