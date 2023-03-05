Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,380 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.