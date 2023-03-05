Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

