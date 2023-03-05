PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

