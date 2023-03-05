PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Up 1.9 %
PACCAR stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.
PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.