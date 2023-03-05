Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.11.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.20. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.19.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

