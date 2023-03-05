Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

OSI remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Osiris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

