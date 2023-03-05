Oppenheimer Raises Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $25.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Insider Activity

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

