Oppenheimer Raises Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $25.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.
Insider Activity
In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
