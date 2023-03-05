Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Olaplex stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

