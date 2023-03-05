OKB (OKB) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $49.81 or 0.00222047 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $12.28 billion and $28.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00423265 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.36 or 0.28609906 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.
OKB Token Profile
OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.
OKB Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.