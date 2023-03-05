OKB (OKB) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $49.81 or 0.00222047 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $12.28 billion and $28.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

