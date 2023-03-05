OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
OFS Capital Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.