OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

OFS Capital Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

