OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -210.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Articles

