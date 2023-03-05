Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0586 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $335.44 million and $23.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.80 or 0.06988605 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00072908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024160 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05861466 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $23,372,705.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.