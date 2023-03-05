Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in February

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shares of NYMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

