Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in February

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
