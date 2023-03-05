NYM (NYM) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $82.37 million and $2.18 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,889,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.25388888 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,861,757.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

