NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of NVR worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,247.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,000.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,542.80. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

