NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NuZee Price Performance

NASDAQ NUZE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. NuZee has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $86.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution, commercialization, and development of functional beverages products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

