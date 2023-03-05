Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NQP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

