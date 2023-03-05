Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOM stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

