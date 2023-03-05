Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,643,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

