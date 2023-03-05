NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NTT DATA Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

