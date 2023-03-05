Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. 1,570,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,988. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

