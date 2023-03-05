NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

