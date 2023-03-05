Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

NCLH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

