Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 million, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

