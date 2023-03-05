Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 305.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDCVF shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDCVF remained flat at $14.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

Featured Stories

