Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 2.5 %

NTTYY stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 189,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,443. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

