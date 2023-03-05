Nicole R. Hadas Sells 13,034 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 13,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $11,469.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 287,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

AKBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

