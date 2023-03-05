NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,360.96

NFT (NFT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $461,039.54 and approximately $9,360.96 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00220101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.93 or 1.00063060 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01484967 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

