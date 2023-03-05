Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 564,821 shares of company stock worth $7,781,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

