Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,441.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,747,532.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,468,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

