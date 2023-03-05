NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $74.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00009233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00073039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024148 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,207,871 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 865,207,871 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.08191438 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $76,074,446.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

